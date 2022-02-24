Visakhapatnam: ITDA launches works to develop Chaparai waterfalls as a major tourist destination

Recreational activities likely to attract a good number of visitors, says Project Officer

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, has started works to develop Chaparai waterfalls in Dumbriguda mandal as a tourism destination in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

After proposing development works worth an estimated ₹71 lakh including several adventure sport activities and creation of basic amenities, the ITDA officials have placed their project details before the District Tourism Council (DTC) and got them approved. The plan is to complete the major part of the project by the end of this summer. According to the proposals, the Tribal Welfare officials have estimated ₹2.50 lakh for initiatives to be taken to mitigate drownings in the Chaparai, ₹2.50 lakh for car parking facility and ₹3.50 lakh for arranging fencing around the Chaparai tourist attraction as security purpose. Around ₹38 lakh was estimated for setting up of Dual Zip Cycle, Zip-line and a Burma Bridge for recreational activities for the tourists. The officials have also proposed ₹24.50 lakh for providing drinking water supply at the place. “We have around ₹42 lakh generated through the revenue at Chaparai. Initially we are going to use the funds since we got this proposal approved in the DTC. Remaining funds may be generated after the auction. As of now, car parking areas, construction of public toilet works and works for drinking water supply have already started at Chaparai,” said ITDA Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna.

Cultural programmes

He said that the three recreational activities, dual zip cycle, zip-line and a Burma Bridge, may attract a good number of visitors, for which they are in the process of finalising the rates. Chaparai also has a small stage where generally tribal artists perform Dhimsa dance. The ITDA would also develop the stage for such cultural programmes. Greenery would also be developed at the spot, while sanitation and security measures will be improved as part of the development, the Project Officer added.

He said that Chaparai receives at least 4 lakh footfall every year and does not have proper facilities. The main idea is to engage tourists with some activities apart from providing basic facilities. The ITDA will recruit the tribal youth for the works at the tourism spot. Moreover the ticket collection will be done using electronic devices soon for transparency, he added.

He said that there are proposals to develop cottages towards the hill side, which could be a major attraction due to the beautiful view of the valley. However, the cottage proposals would be taken forward after the existing development work is completed.