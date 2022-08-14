Visakhapatnam: IT Minister releases book on industrial landscape

He commends FAPCCI for bringing out the book on the occasion of 75 years of Independence

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 14, 2022 21:47 IST

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath released the book ‘75 years of Independence – Evaluation of Industrial Landscape,’ at a programme, organised by the Federation of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that the book could serve as a quick reference guide and commended the FAPCCI for bringing out the book to mark the special occasion. He assured all support to the Federation in addressing the issues of trade and industry.

FAPCCI president J. Karunendra said that the industrial growth strategy of India had transformed from a government controlled public sector-dominated one to a mixed economy with moderate participative private sector and finally now into a private-sector dominated economy. India has become a global powerhouse in software services and a top producer of several agriculture-based and industrial products, he said.

Kankatala Mallikarjuna Rao, vice-president, FAPCCI, Mavuri Venakata Ramana, Chairman of CMR Group, and Pavan Guntuu, MD of Sprint Exports Pvt. Ltd., were present.

