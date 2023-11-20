Visakhapatnam is blessed with resources and opportunities to benefit from mission mode projects, says NITI Aayog official

November 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

NITI Aayog Special Secretary Anna Roy has said that Visakhapatnam is one among the top cities, which is blessed with all types of resources, and has ample opportunities to derive maximum benefit by the implementation of mission mode projects.

She was reacting to the PowerPoint presentation given by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on the growth opportunities in combined Visakhapatnam district, the beaches and tourist spots at the regional conference of NITI Aayog Growth Hub at the VMRDA conference hall here on Monday.

Ms. Roy suggested that tourism projects should be developed in such a manner to attract international tourists and impress upon them to stay for a few days. Beach and temple tourism should be given priority. She said that plans were being made to develop 20 cities in India as ‘growth hubs’ by 2047 as part of which four cities are being selected for development in the first phase.

Growth engines

She said that Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam have been selected for development as ‘growth hubs’ as part of the pilot project. Describing mega cities like Visakhapatnam as ‘growth engines’ for the development of the nation, Ms. Roy underlined the need for utilisation of the natural resources available in the city. She also suggested that basic amenities should also be developed in the districts, adjoining Visakhapatnam district.

She said that projects, identified as ‘growth engines’ should be implemented in a mission mode, and priority should be given to agri-based industries and processing units. The industries should provide jobs and improve productivity.

Secretary (Planning) Girija Shankar spoke on the economic policies and development projects being implemented in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Measures were being taken to provide marketing facilities to the crops being cultivated in the tribal areas apart from provision of transport and other basic amenities.

The Collector said that the vast coastline and tourist spots in the district are contributing to the growth of Visakhapatnam city. Dr. Mallikarjuna spoke on the abundant natural resources and immense potential for development of the city. The city extends over 90% of the district. It has 13 beach locations, a good number of small, medium and heavy industries. The city is well connected by National Highways, railways and an international airport.

NITI Aayog National Adviser Parthasaradhi Reddy, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Anakapalli Collector Ravi Pathanshetty, GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma, ITDA PO Kalpana Kumari participated in the meeting.

Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR district, Kakinada and East Godavari Collectors participated virtually in the meeting.