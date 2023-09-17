Visakhapatnam is a hub of employment for ‘Viswakarmis’ with its vast infrastructure, industries and organisations, says Union Minister

September 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan has said that Visakhapatnam with its vast infrastructure, industries and organisations like Railways and Navy is a hub of employees, and by default a rich source of employment for ‘Viswakarmis’.

Mr. Chauhan participated as the chief guest at a programme organised at the Sagarmala Conventions here on Monday, as part of the PM Viswakarma Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi, on the occasion of Viswakarma Jayanthi.

The objective of the scheme is to support traditional artisans and craftspeople by providing them the necessary skill training, credit support, incentives for digital transactions, toolkit incentive and marketing support. It also aims at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts of India,

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and CEO of Gandham Agro & Gandham Flora Suneetha Gandham participated as guests.

Elaborating on the schemes and incentives initiated by the Central Government, Mr. Chauhan said India has immense potential to lead the global market in economy and manufacturing sectors. He appreciated Waltair Division for setting up of ‘One Station One Product (OSOP)’ Stalls with Etikoppaka toys at Visakhapatnam Junction.

Mr. Amarnath said that India was gearing to lead the global economy by reaching the number threeposition in the near future. He appreciated the move of the Prime Minister aimed at encouraging traditional crafts of India and providing assistance to artisans.

Suneetha Gandhram, CEO of Gandham Agro & Gandham Flora, briefed about the initiatives taken by the Government of India and Andhra Pradesh towards uplift of skilled artisans in the unorganised sector. She said that the PM Vishwakarma scheme would definitely give a boost to the traditional economy of India.

Several artisans, skilled workers and craftsmen were felicitated by the guests on the occasion. Later the through video link from New Delhi various activities by the Prime Minister were shown, The Prime Minister addressed the people at various locations through video conference and briefed about the scheme and its benefits.