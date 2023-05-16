Visakhapatnam is a beautiful and clean city, says Union Minister

May 16, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that Visakhapatnam is a beautiful and clean city. He said he was attracted by its beauty and its people.

Mr. Karad was in the city to participate as chief guest in the national-level fifth tranche of the Rozgar mela hosted by Department of Posts, at Port Kalavani Auditorium here on Tuesday. The programme was held in 45 locations in the country, including Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the programme. In the State, the programme was organised in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media at the BJP party office, Mr. Karad said that Visakhapatnam would have a bright future. The Union Government is taking several steps for the development of the youth and the Rozgar programme is one of them, he added.

A total of 71,000 appointment letters were issued across the country in the day. About 400 of them were issued to the candidates in Visakhapatnam. The scheme was started a year and a half ago. Nearly 3.5 lakh unemployed people across the country got employment under the scheme, Mr. Karad added.

Replying to a query, Mr. Karad said that out of 112 districts across the country, two in Andhra Pradesh are backward districts, and measures were being taken by the Centre to help them financially.

The Visakhapatnam Region Department of Posts hosted the mela in coordination with other Central government departments like Railways, AIIMS Mangalagiri, IIM-Visakhapatnam, Controller General of Defence Accounts and Geological Survey of India, said Postmaster General V. Ramulu.

Apart from general categories of candidates selected by various recruitment agencies like SSC and RRB, appointment letters were also issued to physically challenged in the mela, he added.

The posts were Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk, Typist, Junior Accountant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Tax Assistants, Firemen, Head Constable, Auditor, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Professor among others.