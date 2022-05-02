Visakhapatnam: IRCTC to organise rail-cum-road package tours to Araku, Tirumala

May 02, 2022 17:44 IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come out with rail-cum-road packages from Visakhapatnam to Araku and Tirumala.

The one-day rail-cum-road package to Araku will cover Araku Valley (Tribal Museum, tea gardens and Dhimsa dance), Ananathagiri coffee plantations, Galikonda view point and Borra Caves. The tour will be available every day. The cost per head for adults is fixed at ₹3,060 for EC class, ₹2,385 for Sleeper Class and ₹2,185 for 2 Sitting Class and for children it is fixed at ₹2,670, ₹2,015 and ₹1,815 respectively.

The packages includes journey from Visakhapatnam to Araku by train no. 18851, non-AC transportation at Araku and Araku to Visakhapatnam by road, breakfast, lunch at Araku and tea, entry fee to Borra Caves, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

The 3 nights/4 Day weekend trip to Tirumala Darshan will cover Kanipakam and Sripuram, Sri Venkaeswara Swami vari darshanam, Srikalahasti and Tiruchanur. This tour will be available on Fridays. The cost per head for Comfort (3 AC) is ₹17,860 for single occupancy, ₹11,720 for double occupancy and ₹10,495 for triple occupancy.

The cost per head for travel in Sleeper Class is ₹5,765 for single occupancy, ₹9,625 for double occupancy and ₹9,400 for triple occupancy.

The package includes train journey by 3 AC/Sleeper Class, A/C accommodation as per itinerary, A/C road transportation, off-board meals, special entry darshan at Tirumala and darshan ticket at Kanipakam and Tiruchanur only, service of Guide and travel insurance.

Booking can be done at the IRCTC Office at the Main entrance (Gate no.1), Visakhapatnam Railway Station. More details can be had from Chandan Kumar on 8287932318 or on the office landline on 0891-2500695.