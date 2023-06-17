Visakhapatnam: IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on June 28, July 12 and 26

June 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd, will be running Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on June 28, July 12 and 26 covering Puri, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj in a span of eight days and nine nights, IRCTC Area Manager B. Chandramohan has said. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the train which originates from Secunderabad will have boarding and deboarding facility in Pendurthi and Vizianagaram stations.

Mr. Chandramohan said that as part of the yatra, people can visit Sree Jagannath Temple in Puri and Sun Temple in Konark, Vishnu Padam Temple, Kashi Viswanath Temple, Visalakshi Temple, Annapurna Devi Temple, Ganga Harathi in Gaya and Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj. The train will have sleeper, 3 AC and 2 AC coaches. Ticket for each class has different charges, he said.

He also said that IRCTC will take care of food, accommodation, transportation, travel insurance, escort services for senior citizens and security on train. Once any passenger boards the train, it is the responsibility of the IRCTC to take care of them. Tour managers will travel along with the passengers in every compartment to assist them in all situations, he said.

“So far, five Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains were run with the same package. All those trains received very good response,” he said.

Abroad tour packages

Mr. Chandramohan said that this year, they are going to come out with special abroad tour packages to Nepal, Thailand, Dubai and Sri Lanka.

He also said that in the last few months, the response for domestic tour packages like Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gangtok was very good.