Visakhapatnam: IRCTC announces air package temple tour to South India

December 06, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special domestic air package tour originating from Visakhapatnam Airport.

The 5 nights/6 days ‘Southern divine temple tour’ will start on January 21, 2023 and conclude on January 26. The tour will cover Madurai Meenakshi temple, Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi, Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Trivandrum Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple.

The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹48,285, double occupancy ₹37,645 and triple occupancy is ₹35,675, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

The package includes economy class air tickets, accommodation in 3-Star hotel, breakfasts and dinners, all transfers and sightseeing as per the itinerary in AC vehicle on sharing basis and travel insurance.

Booking can be done at the IRCTC Office, Gate no. 1, Main Entrance, Visakhapatnam Railway Station, or by calling Chandan Kumar on 8287932318.

