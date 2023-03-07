ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Involve Resident Welfare Associations in development activities, member urge GVMC Commissioner

March 07, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWA) members from Visakhapatnam have alleged that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is not utilising their services. They also demanded that the corporation involve them in the various development activities undergoing in the city and also add as members of the Governing Council.

The RWA members spoke to the GVMC commissioner P. Raja Babu and other officials in a virtual meeting here on Tuesday.

The members informed that in cities like Bengaluru and New Delhi, RWAs take active role in local governance. The RWAs are included in the Ward Committees as active members and coordinate with the corporations while taking up different development programmes.

“Though RWAs, consisting of senior citizens and people coming from different backgrounds have sufficient expertise in different fields, their services are not properly utilised by the local administration,” they alleged.

“APFERWAS has asked the GVMC to consider RWAs as active members in Ward Committees, making some representatives RWAs as members in the Governing Council. Guidance of RWAs should be taken, while implementing different projects in the city,” they said, adding that most of the RWAs do not have sufficient funds to take up development initiatives in their localities. They also demanded that the corporation allot some funds.

Mr. Raja Babu has responded positively to the RWA members and said that he would take forward their demands to the authorities concerned.

President Uday Shirname, Associate President K.S.R.Murthy, General Secretary M. Durgaprasad, Zonal Coordinators and RWA representatives of APFERWAS were present.

