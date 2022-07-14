Visakhapatnam: INTUC demands implementation of wage settlement in VSP

Visakha Steel Employees’ Congress stages protest

Visakha Steel Employees’ Congress, affiliated to the INTUC, has appealed to Atul Bhatt, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), to implement the wage settlement, which has been due from January 1, 2017.

The workers of the steel plant, owing allegiance to the INTUC and allied unions, staged a dharna on Thursday.

INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said that the National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) had entered into an agreement with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and the RINL in October 2021, for implementation of the revised wages.

The SAIL has already implemented new scales and paid arrears from April 1, 2020. It has now taken a decision to pay the arrears due from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020, he said and appealed to the RINL CMD to implement the agreement.

“It will boost the morale of the employees,” said Mr. Ramachandra Rao.

The other demands included payment of proper incentives, better healthcare facilities at Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), restoration of full capacity of steel plant, restoration of EL-encashment and other benefits and filling up of vacancies in all departments.