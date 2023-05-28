Visakhapatnam: International Innovation Creativity Conclave discusses reforms in education

May 28, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar virtually inaugurated the two-day I2C2- International Innovation Creativity Conclave at a hotel here on Sunday. In his video message, Mr. Sarkar underlined the importance of education and the reforms being implemented in the sector by the Union government. He said that he was unable to attend the conclave due to his presence at the inaugural of the new Parliament building in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The World Forum for Education, and Bharatiya Engineering, Science and Technology Innovation University, Andhra Pradesh, organised the programme.

BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, while delivering his keynote address, highlighted the innovations carried out by India through two examples: UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and the COVID vaccine. He emphasised the importance of scaling up local solutions to transform them into global solutions.

The University Chancellor Rupa Vasudevan stressed the core values inculcated in all teachings and daily practices of the university.

Indian National Science Academy president Ashutosh Sharma spoke on the importance of differentiating innovation and invention.

Association of Indian Universities secretary general Pankaj Mittal presented her keynote address on how the inquisitive nature of students must be incubated and nurtured by teachers in all educational institutions.

ICAR- National Academy of Agriculture Research Management, Hyderabad, Director Srinivas Rao, spoke about global hunger and the alarming rate at which the world was wasting food. He underlined the importance of reducing chemical fertilizers containing high amounts of urea in global production.

In the panel discussions, the experts spoke about how international collaborations have helped the students, faculty and colleges on the whole.

