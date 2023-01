January 25, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 17-year-old student reportedly ended his life in his college hostel room at Kapuluppada under Bheemunipatnam police station limits here on Wednesday. Bheemunipatnam Police Station Inspector K. Lakshmana Murthy said that the student was pursuing Intermediate second year, adding that the police, however, were yet to get the report about the incident. People battling suicidal thoughts can dial helpline number 100 for counselling.