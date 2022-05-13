Visakhapatnam: Intermediate student dies in road accident

A 17-year-old Intermediate student reportedly died after being hit by an RTC bus on BRTS Road in Butchirajupalem under Airport Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam City on Thursday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Thursday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred when he was returning to hostel after the examination. He suffered head injuries in the accident while crossing the road. He died while undergoing treatment.