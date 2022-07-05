Visakhapatnam: Intermediate first-year student found dead in private college hostel

A 17-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in a private college hostel at Narasimha Nagar under IV Town Police Station limits here on Monday. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Monday night.

The girl, who was a native of Tekkali in Srikakulam district, had joined Intermediate first year in the college. She had been staying in the hostel.

On Monday morning, she had some health issues and was given treatment in a hospital and returned to the hostel. However she allegedly died some hours later. The hostel authorities have intimated the issue to the police.

Police have shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH), where post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under 174 Cr.PC (Suspicious death).

“The girl seems to have some health issues, which could have led to the death. Further investigation is on to ascertain facts,” said Inspector of IV Town Police Station N. Sai.