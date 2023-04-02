ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: interactive learning is needed in professional courses, Andhra University Registrar tells students

April 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB) organised a guest lecture on Human Resource Management for the BBA-MBA integrated students on the university campus here on Sunday.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan explained the need for interactive learning in a professional course and advised students to take part in such programmes actively to learn practical dimensions of management profession.

AUSIB faculty N. Sushma explained the changing job profiles in the digital era, and spoke on various aspects of HRM such as recruitment, selection, training, development, performance appraisal and compensation. Wipro General Manager (Human Resources) Praveen Kamath Kumbla was present.

About 100 students attended the programme where J. Ravi, Head of the Department of Commerce and Management, and other faculty members attended.

