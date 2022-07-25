Visakhapatnam: INTACH to conduct quiz competition for schoolchildren on Indian culture and heritage
The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Visakhapatnam chapter, will be conducting quiz competition for schoolchildren on Indian culture and heritage.
The quiz is being organised as part of INTACH’s initiative to create awareness on heritage among schoolchildren.
The entry is open for students from Std VII to X and will be held in three stages, city, State and national.
For more details, call D. Rajasekhar Reddy, convenor, Vizag chapter, on 98662 90915 or emial: intach.vizag@gmail.com on or before July 30.
