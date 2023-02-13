ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: insured persons getting poor service at ESIC dispensary at Parawada, alleges BMS vice-president

February 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘They are being referred to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and for the past few days to Vizianagaram’

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the General Purpose Medical Care Sub Committee of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was held at the ESIC Hospital at Gandhigram, near Scindia, here, on Monday.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) All India vice-president Malla Jagadeeswara Rao deplored the poor services to the insured persons at the ESIC dispensary at Parawada despite collecting subscriptions from them. He said it was unfortunate that they were being referred to the King George Hospital (KGH) in the city and for the past few days to Vizianagaram. Their medical bills were not being cleared for years together.

He sought hastening of the construction of the 400-bed ESI Hospital at Sheelanagar and starting of the work on the 100-bed hospital at Atchutapuram

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ESIC Central Board Member K.V. Sekhar Raju, who participated in the meeting, said that he would take up the issues at the ESIC Board Meeting and strive to resolve them.

BMS State treasurer Lalam Prasad, mandal secretary Narendra and Srikakulam district leader Appaiah also participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US