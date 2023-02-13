Visakhapatnam: insured persons getting poor service at ESIC dispensary at Parawada, alleges BMS vice-president

February 13, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A meeting of the General Purpose Medical Care Sub Committee of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) was held at the ESIC Hospital at Gandhigram, near Scindia, here, on Monday.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) All India vice-president Malla Jagadeeswara Rao deplored the poor services to the insured persons at the ESIC dispensary at Parawada despite collecting subscriptions from them. He said it was unfortunate that they were being referred to the King George Hospital (KGH) in the city and for the past few days to Vizianagaram. Their medical bills were not being cleared for years together.

He sought hastening of the construction of the 400-bed ESI Hospital at Sheelanagar and starting of the work on the 100-bed hospital at Atchutapuram

ESIC Central Board Member K.V. Sekhar Raju, who participated in the meeting, said that he would take up the issues at the ESIC Board Meeting and strive to resolve them.

BMS State treasurer Lalam Prasad, mandal secretary Narendra and Srikakulam district leader Appaiah also participated.