Visakhapatnam: INS Sahyadri and INS Kadmatt awarded best ships of the Eastern Fleet

INS Delhi and INS Sumedha adjudged as the most spirited ships

April 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fleet Awards Function 2023 was held on Thursday at Visakhapatnam to acknowledge and celebrate the operational achievements of the Eastern Fleet during the past year.

INS Sahyadri and INS Kadmatt were given the Best Ship award of the Eastern Fleet in their respective categories and INS Delhi and INS Sumedha were adjudged as the most spirited ships.

The annual event marks the culmination of the operational campaign cycle of the Eastern Fleet. Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command was the Chief Guest for the event, which was hosted by Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

A cultural programme was organised as part of the awards function and the event culminated with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command awarding the coveted awards.

Emerging from the shadows of COVID-19, the year went by and witnessed a high tempo of operational activities as the Poorvi Beda was deployed within and beyond the Indian Ocean Region for safeguarding our maritime interests.

The combat edge of Fleet ships was maintained and proven during several practice weapon firings in air, surface and sub-surface domains.

Multiple exercises varied across the spectrum of naval operations, including amphibious and HADR, were conducted with the participation of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Eastern Fleet ships also participated in several bilateral and multilateral exercises such as JIMEX (with Japan), SIMBEX(with Singapore), Indo-Pacific Endeavour (with Australia), RIMPAC, MALABAR and La Perouse to name a few. Ships from the Eastern Fleet also unfurled the tricolour across the world to commemorate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, while fortifying bridges of friendship with friendly countries.

