Visakhapatnam: infrared test facility inaugurated at NSTL

‘It can test indigenously developed IRSS systems for all ships of Indian Navy’

NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao inaugurating the IR test facility at NSTL, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

‘It can test indigenously developed IRSS systems for all ships of Indian Navy’

An infrared (IR) test facility developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) to study the performance of diesel engine Infrared Signature Suppression (IRSS) systems for the Indian Navy was inaugurated by NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao on Thursday.

Mr. Sreenivasa Rao appreciated the team for designing and developing the unique facility which can simulate the exhaust gas system of diesel engines of any make, thereby avoiding multiple test facilities.

NSTL Associate Director P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar said that the new facility would be a ‘one-stop solution’ for testing of indigenously developed IRSS systems for all future ships of the Indian Navy. “It is a major step in achieving the Atmanirbharata in Naval stealth,” he said.

He explained that IRSS systems protect naval ships from missiles. Several IRSS systems developed by the NSTL have already been inducted onboard naval ships.

Captain A.V.S.N. Murty, head of the IR department at the NSTL, said that the facility was available to all shipbuilding yards and industries for testing IRSS systems that was developed through technology transfer from the NSTL.

Senior Scientists of NSTL were also present on the occasion.