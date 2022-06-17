Visakhapatnam: Infosys representatives meet Industries and IT Minister

Company planning to start its activities in Vizag with 2,500 to 3,000 employees

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has assured the representatives of Infosys, of all support in the setting up of their office in Visakhapatnam city.

Infosys Global Infrastructure Head N. Prasad Mishra, Regional Head Amol Kulkarni and other representatives met the Minister here on Friday.

The Infosys officials said they were planning to start their activities in Visakhapatnam with 2,500 to 3,000 employees. The site for the project has already been finalised.

The Minister said that Visakhapatnam was poised to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in future and expressed happiness that IT majors like Infosys were dropping anchor in Visakhapatnam. The company officials said they have plans to develop in a big way in the city.

Mr. Amarnath said that Visakhapatnam has the ecosystem to meet the needs of IT companies and employees. Radisson Blue hotel has already started operations in the city and the Oberoi Group was also planning to develop a property in Visakhapatnam. He said that the State government was prepared to give land and infrastructure to those planning to set up IT companies in the city

A number of youngsters from North Andhra region have already proved their mettle in the IT sector and Infosys coming to the city would be boon to young aspirants. He said that 25% of Telugu techies in the USA were from the region. The proposed six-lane road, from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram International Airport, would pass through the IT corridor and would be boon to the IT sector.

AP Technology Services MD Nandiswara Reddy was also present.