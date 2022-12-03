Visakhapatnam: ineligble included in the voters’ list of North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency, alleges FDNA

December 03, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Out of a total of 2.43 lakh voters in the draft list, about 25,000 names are ineligible as they don’t have the minimum qualification of Bachelor’s degree’

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma has alleged that there have been irregularities in the draft voters list of Graduate Constituency for North Andhra covering erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that out of a total of 2.43 lakh voters in the draft list, about 25,000 names are ineligible as they don’t have the minimum educational qualification of any Bachelor’s degree. Giving an example, the Visakhapatnam district list of voters with serial number 299 shows the eligibility of Santha Kumar Pedda as `fifth class.’ Similarly, Mohana Rao Chitrada’s eligibility is shown as illiterate’, he added.

The Forum found that names of illiterate people along with third class, fifth class, tenth class, Intermediate and diploma were included in the voter list. The forum demanded that AP State Election check the list and rectify the errors at the earliest. It should also take action against those responsible for including the ineligible as voters, Mr. Sarma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the FDNA has written to the Chief Electoral Officer to correct the errors in the voter list.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US