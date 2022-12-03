Visakhapatnam: ineligble included in the voters’ list of North Andhra Graduates’ Constituency, alleges FDNA

December 03, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma has alleged that there have been irregularities in the draft voters list of Graduate Constituency for North Andhra covering erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said that out of a total of 2.43 lakh voters in the draft list, about 25,000 names are ineligible as they don’t have the minimum educational qualification of any Bachelor’s degree. Giving an example, the Visakhapatnam district list of voters with serial number 299 shows the eligibility of Santha Kumar Pedda as `fifth class.’ Similarly, Mohana Rao Chitrada’s eligibility is shown as illiterate’, he added.

The Forum found that names of illiterate people along with third class, fifth class, tenth class, Intermediate and diploma were included in the voter list. The forum demanded that AP State Election check the list and rectify the errors at the earliest. It should also take action against those responsible for including the ineligible as voters, Mr. Sarma said.

He said that the FDNA has written to the Chief Electoral Officer to correct the errors in the voter list.