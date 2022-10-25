Visakhapatnam: Indonesian embassy holds virtual discussions with Andhra University officials

A preliminary decision taken to work out an MoU for exchange of students and faculty members

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 25, 2022 20:21 IST

Indonesian universities are evincing interest in sending their students for higher studies in Indian universities. Indonesian embassy officials held virtual discussions with Andhra University officials in this regard on Tuesday.

A preliminary decision was taken to work out an MoU for exchange of students and faculty members and for joint research as part of cultural exchange.

It was decided to encourage students from Indonesia to pursue M.A. in Music, Dance, BFA and MFA, MA History and Archaeology in Andhra University.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan explained about the highlights of the university in the fields of art, history and culture. He replied to the queries of the Indonesian representatives.

Rector K. Samatha also participated in the virtual conference.

