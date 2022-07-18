Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy organises medical camp at Nidigattu village in Chepala Uppada

228 beneficiaries given medical advice regarding various illnesses

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a free medical consultation camp was organised by Naval Station Bheemunipatnam of Eastern Naval Command in Nidigattu village at Chepala Uppada on Sunday.

The medical camp was inaugurated by Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Station Commander, Naval Station Bheemunipatnam, in the presence of Corporator Dowlapalli Konda Babu. The medical camp was aimed at providing free medical consultation to the underprivileged local populace and spread awareness regarding water-borne diseases and COVID-19 precautions.

About 228 beneficiaries were given requisite medical advice for a wide spectrum of illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, anaemia, gastritis, asthma and generalised weakness, during the day-long camp.

Kalinga Naval Station has been organising such medical camps regularly as part of community outreach activities in the surrounding villages in order to create awareness and foster bonding between the local population and the Indian Navy.