Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy organises two-week immersion programme

July 03, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, organised a two-week immersion programme on ‘Recent Advances in Petroleum Engineering’ for B.Tech Petroleum Engineering students of MIT World Peace University, Pune, from June 15 to June 28. The Department of Petroleum Engineering and Earth Sciences of the institute conducted the programme on the campus premises.

The programme covered fundamentals of core petroleum engineering courses such as field development, well completion, reservoir geomechanics, geochemistry, offshore and natural gas.

Being an Energy Institute, insights related to hydrogen, geothermal and nanomaterials were imparted to the students.

Two field trips were organised for the participants to understand the geology of the region, includes one trip to Bora Caves.

A total of 31 participants visited various laboratories to get hands-on experience of the advanced equipment. The lectures were given by the faculty members of IIPE and Industry professional Pankaj Bhagat, Chief General Manager, GAIL India Ltd, to the participants.

