Visakhapatnam: increasing population is a challenge as resources are limited, students told

The NSS units of St. Joseph’s Women’s College observed World Population Day in response to the call given by NSS Cell of Andhra University on Monday.

NSS Programme Officers K. Manikya Kumari and J. Nirmala conducted an interactive session with the students and explained to them about the problems and issues related to population explosion.

Addressing the students, Sr. Shyji, Principal of the college, told them that increasing population was a challenge as resources were limited and underlined the need to keep population under control. Providing employment and other means of livelihood becomes a challenge for the governments unless the population is under control. She said that implementation of suitable better birth control measures and policies were need of the hour.

The world population reached about 7.96 billion. The theme of World Population Day 2022 was “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all.” For a universe of 8 billion which expects a strong future for all guaranteeing freedom and decisions for all. According to the theme, there are around 8 billion individuals living on earth however not every one of them is getting rights and opportunities.

The objective of observing World Population Day was to increase awareness among people on various population-related issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

The students took a ‘Swachh Bharat’ pledge to keep India clean on the call given by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL), Visakhapatnam.

About 100 students, faculty members and non teaching staff participated in the programme.