Visakhapatnam: increase dengue, malaria and COVID-19 testing, Collector tells officials

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the Health Department officials to take measures to control dengue, malaria and COVID-19 cases. He has also asked them to increase testing immediately. He took part in a review meeting here on seasonal diseases and COVID-19.

Mr Mallikarjuna has asked the health officials to conduct at least 100 dengue tests per day. He has sanctioned ₹10 lakh and asked them to purchase dengue test kits. The Collector enquired about the treatment facilities for the dengue patients at the King George Hospital (KGH) and about the functioning of platelets separators in the hospital. He has also directed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry to conduct spraying and fogging operations at all the places and also create awareness on dry day among the people to clean premises.

He has also asked the officials to conduct COVID-19 tests regularly and release the reports at the earliest. He also enquired about availability of beds, infrastructure, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

DMHO K. Vijayalakshmi, Principal of Andhra Medical College Sambasiva Rao, KGH Superintendent P. Mythili and others were present.