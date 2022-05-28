Visakhapatnam: Income Tax Department organises outreach programme

As part of outreach programmes being conducted by the Directorate, Visakhapatnam Wing of Intelligence & Criminal Investigation, seminars for reporting entities were conducted here on Thursday and Friday.

The seminar was organised for reporting entities from the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari and Konaseema.

Awareness was given to the reporting entities about filing of correct and complete Statement of Specified Financial Transactions.

Jeevan Lal Lavidiya, Addition Director of Income Tax (I&CI), Hyderabad and Sheetal Sarin, Deputy Director of Income tax (I&CI), and M.V.N.S. Bhavannarayana, Income Tax Officer (I&CI), Visakhapatnam, addressed the gathering and explained about the importance of timely and correct filing of SFT returns well before the due date and also clarified the doubts raised by the participants. The participants appreciated the efforts made by the Department in organising such seminars.