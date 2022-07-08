Visakhapatnam: improve service roads to reduce accidents, traffic police urge Collector

‘Width of NH-16 in the surroundings of Gajuwaka police station is very less’

The city traffic police have suggested to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna that improving the service road between Sheela Nagar and Old Gajuwaka area will reduce accidents in the area. The police have also requested him to build service road between Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem Junction, where several accidents are being reported.

The traffic police also informed that the width of NH-16 in the surroundings of Gajuwaka police station is very less, for which the Collector has asked the officials to prepare estimates for road extention work.

Mr. Mallikarjuna took part in a road safety review meeting with officials concerned here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Collector said that several roads have developed potholes in the city and asked the GVMC officials to repair them at the earliest. He also directed the police personnel to check the blackspots in the city and take steps to mitigate accidents. He said that due to lack of proper parking facility at Beach Road, traffic issues are cropping up. He has asked the officials to check possibility to arrange alternative parking places. He also instructed them to arrange speedbreakers, signboards and traffic lights wherever required. The Collector also stressed that there are some areas where there is a need for illumination on NH-16, while in some areas, trees need to be cut.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam spoke about initiatives being taken by the department to reduce number of road accidents. GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, DMHO K. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.