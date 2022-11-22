Visakhapatnam: implement biometric attendance without fail, Joint Collector directs social welfare hostel managements

November 22, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Focus on food, sanitation, health and proper education of students’

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has directed the officials to ensure biometric attendance is taken in all the Social Welfare hostels and Ashram Schools without fail. He said that the hostel managements should focus on food, sanitation, health and proper education of the students in welfare hostels.

He conducted a review meeting with officials from SC/ST and BC Welfare Hostels and Ashram Schools in the district

During the meeting, Mr. Viswanathan said that last week during the Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna’s visit, a number of flaws were noticed in hostels and instructed the hostel managements to resolve them. The students should compulsorily have ID cards. The students in the schools and the hostels should be checked. No outsiders should be allowed in the hostel, he said. He also instructed the managements to organise special classes for those who are poor in studies. There should be improvement in the Class X results next year, he said. Mr. Viswanathan also said that in some hostels, the strength is very less. The officials must come up with plans to increase the number, he added.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Ramana Murthy and others were present.

