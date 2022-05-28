Visakhapatnam: IIT Kharagpur team visits Andhra University IPR centre

Staff Reporter May 28, 2022

The purpose of the visit is to record a few sessions for the online certification course on IPR, say AU officials

Professor Gouri Gargate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and her team visited the Centre for IPR at Andhra University here on Saturday. She met DPIIT-IPR Chair H. Purushotham along with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan to discuss various collaborative opportunities for teaching and research in Intellectual Property Rights. According to AU officials, the purpose of the visit of the IIT Kharagpur team to Andhra University is to record a few sessions for the online certification course on IPR being offered on Swayam platform with the support from the AICTE, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell. Mr. Prasad Reddy thanked the IIT Kharagpur team for choosing AU in the programme and expressed their keen interest to collaborate further with IIT Kharagpur .



