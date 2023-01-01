Visakhapatnam: IIM-V 2021-23 MBA batch students bag lucrative job offers in placement drive

January 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The placement season for the 2021-23 MBA batch of Indian Institute of Management -Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) has been completed and almost all the batch students got lucrative jobs with one of them getting the highest package of ₹32 lakh per annum, according to the institute Director M. Chandrasekhar.

In an official release here on Sunday, Prof. Chandrasekhar said, “Despite fears of a global recession, the institute continued its legacy of delivering 100% placement results. It also broke previous records to achieve the highest average package at ₹17.21 LPA for students with work experience and ₹15.47 LPA for the others.”

Held on a rolling basis, around 100 companies participated in the campus placement process and made multiple offers during the recruitment season, with 61 new recruiters offering roles in various domains including consulting, strategy, finance, product management, analytics, brand management, marketing, HR and IT, he added.

‘Double offers’

M.N. Somasekhara, in-charge of Career Development Services, said that of the total batch of 191 students, almost all of them got placed and over 15 students got double offers.

The students got the placements before the end of the academic year in February and the convocation would be held in March, he added.