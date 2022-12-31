HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: IGNOU announces admissions for 2023 academic year

December 31, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions for the January 2023 academic year into all certificate, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Degree courses through the online portal. The last date for submission of admission forms through online is January 31. Admissions can be taken through the web link available on IGNOU website – https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Admission applications are available at all active IGNOU Study Centres in 11 districts – Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari.

Fee waiver facility is provided to selected SC/ST candidates, according to a statement issued by IGNOU Visakhapatnam Regional Director Dharmarao Gonipati here on Saturday.

