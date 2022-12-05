Visakhapatnam: identity of woman not yet known in suspicious murder case, say police

December 05, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam:

The Hindu Bureau

Mystery stilll shrouds the case, where the PM Palem police had found the skeletal remains of a woman packed in a drum and stored in a deserted house in Vikalangula Colony at Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits two days ago. As per the police, the identity of the woman is still not yet known.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the suspect as a one 29-year-old Rushi, who was taken into custody, the sources added. The woman was murdered in June 2021 and dumped in the drum.

Based on a complaint from the owner of the house Nanduri Ramesh, the police registered a suspicious murder case.

According to the police, Ramesh had rented a part of his house to Rushi in 2019 and he started living in the house with his wife. In 2020, Rushi had reportedly went to Seethampeta in Palakonda mandal of neighbouring district for the delivery of his wife. In April 2021, he had returned to the rented house.

A few days ago, Ramesh had reportedly received the electricity bill of Rushi’s rented house. The bill reportedly showed a huge amount that exceeds the average bill amount. Suspecting that Rushi might not pay the bill, Ramesh went to the house with the support of the locals and opened the door.

Ramesh reportedly noticed that the lights were on and the fans were running. He also noticed a water drum that was emitting bad smell. On opening it, Ramesh found the skeleton of a woman wrapped in plastic cover in a completely decomposed state.

Ramesh immediately informed the police and the police inspected the incident site.

Speaking to The Hindu, PM Palam Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Srinivas said, “Based on the preliminary information, we have confirmed that the deceased is not Rushi’s wife. We are still investigating the case. We will reveal everything about the case shortly.”

