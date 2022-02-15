Visakhapatnam: identify land for construction of buildings in the proposed new districts, officials told

Focus on setting up of offices: Joint Collector

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has directed the officials concerned to identify the land for construction of office buildings in view of the proposal to establish new districts in Paderu and Anakapalle.

He held a review meeting on Monday with the district-level officials on the measures to be taken for creation of the new districts. He directed the heads of various departments to concentrate on the setting up of offices in the new districts.

Poster released

At a separate programme, the Joint Collector released a poster brought out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on safe digital transactions and the need to create awareness among the people on cyber threats and frauds, as part of the financial literacy awareness, being organised by RBI, from February 14 to 18.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to make measures for the successful conduct of the Presidential Fleet Review(PFR) -2022 on February 21 and Mlan from February 25 to March 4.

Meanwhile, 315 applications were received for the Spandana programme on Monday.