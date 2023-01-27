ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: I am impressed with the ideology of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, says YSRCP corporator, who joined JSP

January 27, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

People from Andhra Pradesh want to see a change in governance, says Nagaraju

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator of Ward 32 K. Nagaraju said that he was very much impressed with the ideology of Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder-president K. Pawan Kalyan and the fight being taken up by the JSP for the public. He also said that people from Andhra Pradesh want to see a change in governance and want a leader like Pawan Kalyan to be the Chief Minister. After discussing with his supporters and close ones, he had joined the JSP leaving YSRCP in the presence of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Mr Nagaraju said that he has been taking up number of social service activities for the people in his area since the year 1995, following which people in his ward have given him huge majority in the last municipal elections, though being an Independent candidate. Following invitation from YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, I had joined the ruling party expecting development in my ward. However, the results were not fruitful,” he said.

“Though I am not in the ruling party, I will definitely raise voice for the interests of people in my ward,” he added.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US