Visakhapatnam: Huge investments made for infrastructure creation in Andhra University in the last four years, says Vice-Chancellor

April 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University (AU) Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has said that huge investments have been made for the creation of infrastructure in AU during the last four years.

“To show our works in categories like sports, hostels, classrooms, labs, playgrounds, technology and recreation and culture, to the public through the media, we have organised the media tour in the campus on Tuesday and will also further promote our works through various platforms,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

The media trip started from AU Convention Centre at the Beach Road, and lasted for about four hours.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Prasad Reddy exuded confidence that AU would become a global leader in the higher education system by making the youth global citizens.

“AU Hub (ā hub) has been set up to train aspirants as future entrepreneurs and innovators, who will create employment opportunities to many others. A total of 92 startups currently working in the hub, which was built in an area of 45,000 square feet,” he said.

A pharma hub named ‘Element’ will be built and inaugurated at Siripuram. Four pharma industry partnerships will be established here, where 100 startups related to pharma will come up in the next four years, he said.

“The Element will be the biggest source of revenue to the AU in future,” Mr. Reddy said.

He explained that Avanti Foundation is developing a unique lab in Marine Life Sciences department at a cost of about ₹12 crore.

In the newly-constructed Digital Zone in the Department of Computer Science, 10 smart classrooms, conference halls and facilities were developed, he said.

“A special study centre has been set up on drone technology,” Mr. Reddy said.

AU promotes art and culture with the renovation of KV Gopala Swamy Open Auditorium with the help of donors and varsity funds, he said while adding that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium will be provided free of charge to organisers of cultural programmes in the city.

Performance of the AU School of International Business was explained.

AU Foundation Day celebrations

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the AU Foundation Day celebrations will be held for two weeks from April 26 and various programmes will be organised. For the centenary celebrations, the university will also invite the Prime Minister as the chief guest, he added.

Allotment letters will be given to students who have got jobs in campus recruitment during the Foundation Day celebrations, he said.