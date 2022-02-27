Visakhapatnam: HSL employees working with passion, says Union Minister

He appreciates various initiatives taken by the shipyard

He appreciates various initiatives taken by the shipyard

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Sunday. The Minister checked the yard facilities including steel shops, building dock, repair dock, outfit jetty and appreciated the work in progress on all six ships.

Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, Hemant Khatri, said that HSL has a vast potential to secure high value construction and refit orders and meet the future requirements of Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India, thus propelling the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Union government.

Mr. Bhatt said that the shipyard is a national asset and is happy to see how HSL employees are working with passion and commitment to make it one of the best shipyards in the county in today’s competitive environment. He also appreciated various initiatives taken by the yard that resulted in timely delivery of ships in both shipbuilding and ship repairs sectors. He later took part in sapling plantation at the Dolphin jetty in HSL.