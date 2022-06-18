Visakhapatnam: HPCL Visakh Refinery, The Hindu FIC to organise ‘Future Perfect’ workshop on June 19

Staff Reporter June 18, 2022 20:42 IST

Staff Reporter June 18, 2022 20:42 IST

Parents and students to be addressed on various facets of parenting and career guidance

Parents and students to be addressed on various facets of parenting and career guidance

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Visakh Refinery and The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) are jointly organising ‘Future Perfect’ a unique workshop, where both the students and parents will be addressed on various facets of parenting and career guidance at Skill Development Institute, Arilova, on Sunday. As part of the programme, about 30 sets of parents (employees of HPCL Visakh Refinery) will be given tips on parenting. Online assessment test As part of the career guidance for the students, there will be an online assessment test, post which each student will be given a detailed report which will broadly talk about their interest, ability and personality. There will be counselling session by experts for the students along with their parents, to help the students and parents understand the report completely and choose the career with much better clarity. In addition to this, there will be a lifeskills workshop and a talk on cyber security for students. For the parents there will be a workshop on parenting, where topics such as adolescent health, coping with stress and nutrition are dealt with.



Our code of editorial values