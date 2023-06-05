ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: HPCL Visakh Refinery conducts street plays on plastic pollution

June 05, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The HPCL Visakh Refinery organised three street plays as part of World Environment Day 2023 celebrations at Sriharipuram and Malkapuram on Sunday. The theme of the plays were ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ according to a release here. The artists explained to the public on the way to reduce plastic pollution by using alternative biodegradable materials such as paper plates, jute bags and cloth bags.

Cloth bags were distributed to the public and they were urged to avoid single-use plastics which was adversely affecting the lives of animals, marine species and humans. The programme was attended by residents of Sriharipuram and Malkapuram along with employees of HPCL-Visakh Refinery Technical Environment, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US