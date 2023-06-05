HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: HPCL Visakh Refinery conducts street plays on plastic pollution

June 05, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The HPCL Visakh Refinery organised three street plays as part of World Environment Day 2023 celebrations at Sriharipuram and Malkapuram on Sunday. The theme of the plays were ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ according to a release here. The artists explained to the public on the way to reduce plastic pollution by using alternative biodegradable materials such as paper plates, jute bags and cloth bags.

Cloth bags were distributed to the public and they were urged to avoid single-use plastics which was adversely affecting the lives of animals, marine species and humans. The programme was attended by residents of Sriharipuram and Malkapuram along with employees of HPCL-Visakh Refinery Technical Environment, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.