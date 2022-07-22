Visakhapatnam: HPCL Visakh Refinery bags first prize in the implementation of Hindi language

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Visakh Refinery, bagged the first prize in the implementation of Hindi Language at the Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman Award presentation here on Friday.

The award is given to the public sector units (PSUs) by Town Official Language Implementation Committee-TOLIC (PSU) and the award was given away by the chairman of the committee and CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt.

The others to receive the awards in the same category are NTPC Simhadri, NICL (National Insurance Corporation Limited), Visakhapatnam Port Authority, and the LIC.

In category-II, the awardees include HPCL-Visakha Regional Office, MSTC Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, FCI-Regional Office, Airport Authorities of India Limited and ECGC (Exports and Guarantee Corporation Limited).