Visakhapatnam: HPCL Visakh invites entries for painting contest on environmental protection

June 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The HPCL Visakh Refinery Environment Division has invited submission of entries from the city-based artists for painting contest on environmental consciousness. The painting should be original, strictly be relevant to the theme of “Effects of Plastics and Solutions for Environmental Pollution/biodiversity/climate change”, among other conditions. The contest will be conducted on category 1 (for less than 15 years of age) and category 2 (above 15 years). Entries can be sent to the WhatsApp 9493885511 (with name, age and address) before June 15. Every participant will get e-certificate. Shortlisted entries to be submitted physically within two days of notice for final evaluation, according to a release.

