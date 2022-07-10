Visakhapatnam: HPCL and The Hindu FIC to organise ‘Crossword Competition’ for school students

Students can take part in this competition only through their school

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) celebrates its foundation day annually on July 15. On this occasion, HPCL and The Hindu FIC are jointly organising ‘Crossword Competition’ for school students. This competition will be conducted in English language only and students can take part in this competition only through their school.

Schools can register free by calling M. Ravi Sankar on 9010588788. Registration will be done on first-come-first-served basis. Crossword will be published in The Hindu-in-School and the copies of the same will be supplied to the registered schools. School authorities may give the copies of the newspaper to interested students.

Students must solve the crossword, fill their contact details, and return to the school coordinator on the same day. A representative of The Hindu will collect the entries from all the registered schools and give the same for evaluation. Most of the questions in the crossword would be available online. Participants can refer website and social media handles of HPCL for filling this crossword.

(https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/, https://twitter.com/HPCL, https://www.facebook.com/hpcl, https://www.instagram.com/hpcl/?hl=en).

The top 50 entries from each category will be rewarded. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on July 15. Venue and timing will be intimated to the winners. Schools with maximum number of participants will be rewarded. Only one entry is accepted from one participant. Organiser’s decision is final in all the matters concerning this competition.