Visakhapatnam: house site pattas will be distributed in GVMC limits by month-end, says Joint Collector

Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that Jagananna Colony house sites pattas will be distributed to the beneficiaries by this month end. He said that the officials should arrange the programme on March 30 or 31. He organised a meeting with Tahsildars and GVMC survey teams on Tuesday. He also instructed them to form committees with secretariat officials and prepare lists of beneficiaries. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna joined the meeting through online mode and instructed the staff to make arrangements without any issues. VMRDA Commissioner K Venkata Ramana Reddy was present.