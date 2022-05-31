Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam hotel caters to foodies at Davos

Fairfield by Marriott, Visakhapatnam, has catered to the tastes of food lovers at the World Economic Forum-2022, which recently concluded at Davos in Switzerland.

The hotel, apart from catering to the discerning palates through its all-day dining restaurant and bar and lobby lounge, is also an expert in ‘outdoor catering’, according to Rajasekhar Vimandi, associate director of sales.

Executive Chef Gurunathan, F&B Manager Loganathan and their team were instrumental in the success of the hotel not just in the city but also at WEF-2022 at Davos, Baranirathan Chidambaram, General Manager of the hotel, said in a statement here on Tuesday.


