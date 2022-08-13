Visakhapatnam hosts maiden consumer outreach programme of TRAI

It was organised as part of the regulatory body’s silver jubilee celebrations

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), New Delhi, member Meenakshi Gupta has said contrary to traditional thinking that telecommunications is only for voice and data, the telecommunication sector is now offering various services to different sectors through Artificial Intelligence, robots, GPS and mobile applications.

Ms. Gupta participated as chief guest at the first Special Consumer Outreach Programme, organised by TRAI as part of its Silver jubilee celebrations, here on Friday. A number of fishermen and those connected with the fisheries sector, students pursuing marine technology and fisheries from engineering colleges/Andhra University/CIFNET, consumers of telecom, government departments and telecom participated.

The TRAI member spoke on the status of the telecom sector in the country and the role of TRAI in promoting the growth of telecom. The introduction of new services like 5G, IOT and machine learning has led to the use of telecommunications in various sectors like agriculture, healthcare, fisheries and education.

She commended CIFT, CIFNET, and the Department of Fisheries for sharing the initiatives taken by the respective organisations in the use of telecommunication technology for the betterment of the fisheries sector and those dependent on it for their livelihood.

A. Munisekhar, adviser from the regional office, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana) said the objective of the special consumer outreach programme was to increase awareness on the use of technology for the benefit of the fishing community. He also explained the rights and privileges of telecom consumers.

K.V. Suresh Babu, Joint Adviser, spoke on the activities of TRAI. He gave PowerPoint presentations on ‘complaint redressal mechanism’ and ‘Mobile Number Portability’ and the steps taken by TRAI regarding unsolicited communications. Scientist-In charge, ICAR-CIFT, U. Sreedhar, gave a presentation on ‘Use of electronics and remote sensing in fisheries’.

Joint Director, Department of Fisheries, T. Sumalatha, gave a presentation on activities undertaken by the department for the benefit of the fishing community.

Deputy Director, CIFNET, Hrushikesh Bisoyi, gave a presentation on CIFNET and the steps taken by CIFNET for benefit of the fishing community. Senior Research Officer M. Venkatapathi spoke.