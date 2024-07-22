Visakhapatnam hospital performs robotic knee-replacement surgery

Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, on Monday announced the successful completion of its first robotic knee-replacement surgery using the recently procured Cuvis Robotic Joint Replacement System — an advanced surgical cutting-edge robotic technology supporting knee replacement surgery.

The advanced robotic assisted system is designed to bring the benefits of precise implant positioning, greater mobility and better knee range of motions, faster recovery time, reduced hospital stay, less pain and blood loss and lesser chances of revision surgery to the patient.

“The innovative robotic-assisted solution will complement the surgeon’s expertise and help plan, execute, and perform the surgery precisely with excellent patient outcomes. This innovative robotic system would offer expanded access to the existing benefits of minimally invasive knee replacement surgeries,” said Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, Hospital Chief Operating Officer (HCOO) Mayukh Chaudhuri in an official statement.