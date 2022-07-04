Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited registers highest ever turnover of ₹759 crore

Shipyard is also venturing into new partnership to further its technical capability, says CMD

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) registered a turnover of ₹759 crore (provisional) for the financial year 2021-22, as per an official communication released here on Monday.

This is also said to be the highest turnover in a financial year, since its inception.

The shipyard, which is under the Ministry of Defence, has also achieved a net profit (provisional) of about ₹50 crore and a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth of about 60%.

Speaking after releasing the results, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Hemant Khatri said that with the vision to become an internationally competitive and modern shipyard for construction, repair and refitting of ships and submarines, the shipyard is also venturing into new partnership to further and enhance its technical capability and overall growth.

New order

He said that new order for 5 FSS (fleet support ships) worth around ₹20,000 crore by December this year would create huge potential for MSMEs to participate in the mega shipbuilding programme.